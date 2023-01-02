An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, FL, during a Black History Month commemoration flight over Florida Feb. 1, 2023. Both aircraft consisted of all-black aircrew members as a celebration for the achievements African American Airmen have and continue to accomplish in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7614269
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-BQ566-1011
|Resolution:
|3495x2796
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS
