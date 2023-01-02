MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight

From left to right, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bryan Lee, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron and Senior Airman Caleb Mills, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, pose for a group photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. The three aircrew members flew an air refueling mission to commemorate Black History Month and celebrate the achievements African Americans have made in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

