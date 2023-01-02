MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, Senior Airman Caleb Mills, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron and 2nd Lt. Bryan Lee, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, walk on the flight line after an air refueling mission Feb. 1, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The three aircrew members flew the mission to commemorate Black History Month and celebrate the achievements of African American Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US by TSgt Alexander Cook