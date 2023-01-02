U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a portrait on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. At 12 years old, Elliot dreamed of becoming a pilot. After learning about the Tuskegee Airmen and their legacy of excellence and perseverance in the face of what seemed like unsurmountable obstacles, it only solidified that dream. For Elliot, Black History Month is a time to highlight the achievements of those who helped pave the way to realize his dream. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 17:26 Photo ID: 7614260 VIRIN: 230201-F-BQ566-1015 Resolution: 5427x3420 Size: 5.13 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.