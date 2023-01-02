MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bryan Lee, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a portrait on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. Lee was a part of an all-African American aircrew who commemorated Black History Month during an air refueling mission. As a former enlisted boom operator, Lee expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to conduct the flight with his team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US