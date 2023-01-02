U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bryan Lee, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a portrait on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. Lee was a part of an all-African American aircrew who commemorated Black History Month during an air refueling mission. As a former enlisted boom operator, Lee expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to conduct the flight with his team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7614259
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-BQ566-1017
|Resolution:
|5699x3500
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT