    MacDill utilizes Black Hawk helicopters in joint medical training [Image 6 of 7]

    MacDill utilizes Black Hawk helicopters in joint medical training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy sailors participate in Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. Service members from across the country came together during Operation Blue Horizon to reinforce core competencies for the country's top medical professionals. The course provided training on tactical casualty combat care, trauma nursing, K-9 first aid and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7614143
    VIRIN: 230201-F-IA158-1619
    Resolution: 7262x4841
    Size: 19 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill utilizes Black Hawk helicopters in joint medical training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk
    Joint Force
    TCCC
    Navy
    Helicopter
    Army

