MacDill utilizes Black Hawk helicopters in joint medical training

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, Alpha Company, flies over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during Operation Blue Horizon, Feb. 1, 2023. Service members from across the country came together during Operation Blue Horizon to reinforce core competencies for the country's top medical professionals. The course provided training on tactical casualty combat care, trauma nursing, K-9 first aid and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 Location: TAMPA, FL, US by A1C Zachary Foster