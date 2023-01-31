442nd FW visits MacDill AFB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 442nd Fighter Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, is shown on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2023. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. With effective and survivable twin-engines, the A-10 can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 7614129
    VIRIN: 230131-F-IA158-3107
    Resolution: 8200x4612
    Size: 31.7 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
