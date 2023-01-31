442nd FW visits MacDill AFB

An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 442nd Fighter Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, is shown on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2023. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. With effective and survivable twin-engines, the A-10 can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

