Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st TRW commander signs National Black History Month proclamation [Image 2 of 2]

    81st TRW commander signs National Black History Month proclamation

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the National Black History Month proclamation inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 2, 2023. Black History Month is celebrated throughout February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7614104
    VIRIN: 230202-F-BD983-1015
    Resolution: 4806x3244
    Size: 981.72 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRW commander signs National Black History Month proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st TRW commander signs National Black History Month proclamation
    81st TRW commander signs National Black History Month proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Black History Month"
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Black History Month Proclamation Signing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT