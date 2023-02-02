U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the National Black History Month proclamation inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 2, 2023. Black History Month is celebrated throughout February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:17
|Photo ID:
|7614104
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-BD983-1015
|Resolution:
|4806x3244
|Size:
|981.72 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st TRW commander signs National Black History Month proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
