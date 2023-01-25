LRAFB hosts Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J upgrade training

Leadership from the 19th Airlift Wing, New Zealand’s Ministry of Defence the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) pose for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2023. Sixteen members of the RNZAF have commenced training at Little Rock Air Force Base in preparation for the arrival of five new C-130J-30 Hercules in 2024. The commencement of training the maintenance personnel represents a significant milestone in the New Zealand Ministry of Defence’s Future Air Mobility Capability program and marks the beginning of a three-year period of personnel being stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cullen Drenkhahn)

