LRAFB hosts Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J upgrade training

Col Angela Ochoa meets with members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) and New Zealand Ministry of Defence at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2023. Sixteen members of the RNZAF have commenced training at Little Rock Air Force Base in preparation for the arrival of five new C-130J-30 Hercules in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cullen Drenkhahn)

