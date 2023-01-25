Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB hosts Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J upgrade training [Image 1 of 3]

    LRAFB hosts Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J upgrade training

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cullen Drenkhahn 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, shakes hands with xxx at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan 25, 2023. Sixteen members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) have commenced training at Little Rock Air Force Base in preparation for the arrival of five new C-130J-30 Hercules in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cullen Drenkhahn)

    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB hosts Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J upgrade training [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Cullen Drenkhahn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    19th AW

