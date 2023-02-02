230202-N-GF955-1031
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2023) Ty Magowan, Deputy Aviation, Enlisted Community Manager, congratulates Seaman Marian Jaca after selecting Logistics Specialist as her rating during a Professional Apprenticeship Career Track team visit at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:51
|Photo ID:
|7613858
|VIRIN:
|230202-N-GF955-1031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Mayport PACT Sailors Choose Rates [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
