    Naval Station Mayport PACT Sailors Choose Rates [Image 2 of 8]

    Naval Station Mayport PACT Sailors Choose Rates

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    230202-N-GF955-1009
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2023) Seaman Marian Jaca, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82), takes a photo of her new rating as Logistics Specialist during a Professional Apprenticeship Career Track team visit at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:51
    Photo ID: 7613856
    VIRIN: 230202-N-GF955-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Mayport PACT Sailors Choose Rates [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Mayport PACT Sailors Choose Rates

    TAGS

    PACT
    ECM
    Striking rate
    A-PACT
    S-PACT
    rating designator

