Naval Station Mayport PACT Sailors Choose Rates

230202-N-GF955-1003

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2023) Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) pose for a group photo with their Navy Career Counselor after choosing ratings during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Feb. 2, 2023. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:51