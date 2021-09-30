NAVSEA Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport on Jan. 30

Naval Sea Systems Command Executive Director Giao Phan (from left) is briefed on the assembly of towed arrays by Tony Paolero, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Arrays Division of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, during her visit to Division Newport on Jan. 30, 2023. The visit highlighted Division Newport’s advanced undersea warfare capabilities and support of the U.S. Navy’s submarine fleet.

