    NAVSEA Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport on Jan. 30

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Sea Systems Command Executive Director Giao Phan (from left) is briefed on the assembly of towed arrays by Tony Paolero, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Arrays Division of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, during her visit to Division Newport on Jan. 30, 2023. The visit highlighted Division Newport’s advanced undersea warfare capabilities and support of the U.S. Navy’s submarine fleet.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:45
    VIRIN: 230130-N-XQ823-0179
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    NAVSEA
    NUWC Division Newport
    23-04
    Naval Sea Systems Command Executive Director Giao Phan

