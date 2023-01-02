U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jon Friedman, 114th Operations Group Commander, speaks during a Change of Command ceremony Feb. 1, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities, and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:18 Photo ID: 7613604 VIRIN: 230201-Z-FF222-1030 Resolution: 4137x2929 Size: 7.67 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.