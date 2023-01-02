U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jon Friedman, newly appointed 114th Operations Group Commander, speaks during a Change of Command ceremony Feb. 1, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Friedman was previously the 114th Fighter Wing Operations Support Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7613602
|VIRIN:
|230201-Z-FF222-1025
|Resolution:
|4226x2817
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
