114th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jon Friedman, right, incoming 114th Operations Group commander, receives the group guidon from U.S. Air National Guard Col. Brandon Eskam, left, 114th Fighter Wing commander, during a Change of Command ceremony Feb. 1, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The ceremony was held to celebrate Friedman who will be in charge of the 175th Fighter Squadron and the Operations Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

