114th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Josh Wika, center, outgoing commander, 114th Operations Group, transfers the group guidon to Col. Brandon Eskam, left, 114th Fighter Wing commander, during a Change of Command ceremony Feb. 1, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Wika has been selected as the new vice wing commander for the 114th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

