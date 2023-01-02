Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander [Image 2 of 5]

    114th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Josh Wika, center, outgoing commander, 114th Operations Group, transfers the group guidon to Col. Brandon Eskam, left, 114th Fighter Wing commander, during a Change of Command ceremony Feb. 1, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Wika has been selected as the new vice wing commander for the 114th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:18
    Photo ID: 7613600
    VIRIN: 230201-Z-FF222-1014
    Resolution: 5410x3607
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing

