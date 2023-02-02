Flagship of Navy Dental Education Marks 100 Years

The Navy Dental Corps’ ongoing commitment to education and training is exemplified in the story of the Naval Postgraduate Dental School (NPDS) which celebrates its 100th anniversary on February 3rd, 2023. Pictured is Lt. Cmdr. Helen Paulus, the first woman to graduate NPDS (June 1975). Dr. Paulus also holds the distinction as the first female dentist on active duty (1972).

