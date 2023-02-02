Flagship of Navy Dental Education Marks 100 Years

The Navy Dental Corps’ ongoing commitment to education and training is exemplified in the story of the Naval Postgraduate Dental School (NPDS) which celebrates its 100th anniversary on February 3rd, 2023. In this image we see the NPDS Class of June 1970. Standing in the front row is Lt. Cmdr. R.C. McMurdock, the first African American graduate.

