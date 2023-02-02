Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flagship of Navy Dental Education Marks 100 Years [Image 3 of 4]

    Flagship of Navy Dental Education Marks 100 Years

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by André Sobocinski 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    The Navy Dental Corps’ ongoing commitment to education and training is exemplified in the story of the Naval Postgraduate Dental School (NPDS) which celebrates its 100th anniversary on February 3rd, 2023. In this image we see the NPDS Class of June 1970. Standing in the front row is Lt. Cmdr. R.C. McMurdock, the first African American graduate.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7613566
    VIRIN: 230202-N-N1526-003
    Resolution: 800x800
    Size: 121.16 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Navy Medicine
    Naval History
    navymedicine
    Naval Postgraduate Dental School
    Naval Dental Corps

