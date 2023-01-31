U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief, right, pose for a photo with Brandi Moss, unit program coordinator for the 6th Civil Engineering Squadron, during the Champ of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2023. Moss manages nine programs and over 4,000 personnel actions, organizing all-calls, 257 meetings, 11 inspections, 76 teleconferences, and six distinguished visitor briefings and is currently serving as the squadron secretary which requires her to coordinate multiple task reviews and strategic messages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 11:35 Photo ID: 7613543 VIRIN: 230131-F-MO432-1001 Resolution: 5614x3735 Size: 9.41 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill recognizes 6th CES during champ of the week, by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.