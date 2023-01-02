Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just a trace: Dover AFB receives first snowfall of the season [Image 6 of 6]

    Just a trace: Dover AFB receives first snowfall of the season

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III takes off at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. A trace amount of snow fell at the base, marking the event as the first snowfall of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Snow
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing

