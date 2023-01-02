A C-17 Globemaster III takes off at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. A trace amount of snow fell at the base, marking the event as the first snowfall of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:24 Photo ID: 7613438 VIRIN: 230201-F-BO262-2015 Resolution: 3909x2602 Size: 932.62 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Just a trace: Dover AFB receives first snowfall of the season [Image 6 of 6], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.