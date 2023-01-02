A C-17 Globemaster III takes off at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. A trace amount of snow fell at the base, marking the event as the first snowfall of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7613437
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-BO262-2011
|Resolution:
|4402x2930
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just a trace: Dover AFB receives first snowfall of the season [Image 6 of 6], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
