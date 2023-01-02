Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just a trace: Dover AFB receives first snowfall of the season

    Just a trace: Dover AFB receives first snowfall of the season

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A snow-covered C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 1, 2023. The base continued normal operations during and after the trace amount of snow covered the base and local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Just a trace: Dover AFB receives first snowfall of the season [Image 6 of 6], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Snow
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing

