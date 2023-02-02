Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army dentist shares why oral healthcare should begin during infancy

    02.02.2023

    A widely held belief is that primary (baby) teeth are unimportant because they will be replaced by permanent teeth – but baby teeth contribute to a child’s physical, emotional, and social development. A child’s oral health care should begin prior to the eruption of the first tooth, which occurs around the age of 6 months. (Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen graphic illustration)

    oral health care
    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen
    baby teeth
    primary teeth
    permanent teeth

