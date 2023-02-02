A widely held belief is that primary (baby) teeth are unimportant because they will be replaced by permanent teeth – but baby teeth contribute to a child’s physical, emotional, and social development. A child’s oral health care should begin prior to the eruption of the first tooth, which occurs around the age of 6 months. (Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen graphic illustration)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:16 Photo ID: 7613429 VIRIN: 230202-O-KQ948-653 Resolution: 1200x630 Size: 217.28 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army dentist shares why oral healthcare should begin during infancy, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.