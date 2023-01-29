AB 201 firefighters receive walking blood bank familiarization

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Heoulumanawaokalani Bautista, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight, firefighter, swabs his cheek to check for communicable diseases during a walking blood bank familiarization at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 29, 2023. Conducting the familiarization gave firefighters the opportunity to understand how the walking blood bank works and the different stations leading up to giving blood. A walking blood bank is a way to provide an immediate resupply of blood when the local supply has been diminished and an immediate resupply may be too far away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

