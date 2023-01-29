AB 201 firefighters receive walking blood bank familiarization

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braden Hood and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sislo, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight, firefighters, discuss the use of a portable medical device, which can be used for such things as checking blood pressure, heart rhythms and be used as a automated external defibrillator, at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 29, 2023. The machine’s uses were demonstrated during a walking blood bank familiarization. A walking blood bank is a way to provide an immediate resupply of blood when the local supply has been diminished and an immediate resupply may be too far away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

