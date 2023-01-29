Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 firefighters receive walking blood bank familiarization [Image 3 of 5]

    AB 201 firefighters receive walking blood bank familiarization

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force service members with the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight, demonstrate the use of a portable medical device, which can be used for such things as checking blood pressure, heart rhythms and be used as an automated external defibrillator, at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 29, 2023. The machine’s uses were demonstrated during a walking blood bank familiarization. A walking blood bank is a way to provide an immediate resupply of blood when the local supply has been diminished and an immediate resupply may be too far away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 09:47
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    This work, AB 201 firefighters receive walking blood bank familiarization [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Niger
    walkingbloodbank

