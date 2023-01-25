633d MDG celebrates BSC week

Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, smiles at an Airman, part of the 633d Medical Group, receiving affection to raise the morale of the 633 MDG at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. Appa is five and half years-old and has been trained as a service dog through Pawsitive Attitudes in Carrollton, Virginia.

