Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, smiles at an Airman, part of the 633d Medical Group, receiving affection to raise the morale of the 633 MDG at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. Appa is five and half years-old and has been trained as a service dog through Pawsitive Attitudes in Carrollton, Virginia.
|01.25.2023
|02.02.2023 08:58
|7613319
|230125-F-PG418-1149
|5430x3853
|1.36 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|7
|0
This work, 633d MDG celebrates BSC week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
