633d MDG celebrates BSC week

Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, greets an Airman’s daughter at the 633d Medical Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. In support of mental health and Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation week, Appa went and visited multiple different medical specialties throughout the 633 MDG, saying hello to service members and patrons alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

