Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, receives affection from Airmen a part of the 633d Operation Medical Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. Appa visited multiple squadrons within the 633d Medical Group, walking the hallways to receive affection and raise morale for any service member or patron in need of a furry friend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 08:58
|Photo ID:
|7613317
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-PG418-1072
|Resolution:
|4356x3085
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 633d MDG celebrates BSC week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
