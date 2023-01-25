Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633d MDG celebrates BSC week [Image 4 of 6]

    633d MDG celebrates BSC week

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, receives affection from Airmen a part of the 633d Operation Medical Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. Appa visited multiple squadrons within the 633d Medical Group, walking the hallways to receive affection and raise morale for any service member or patron in need of a furry friend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 08:58
    Photo ID: 7613317
    VIRIN: 230125-F-PG418-1072
    Resolution: 4356x3085
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d MDG celebrates BSC week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    633d MDG celebrates BSC week
    633d MDG celebrates BSC week
    633d MDG celebrates BSC week
    633d MDG celebrates BSC week
    633d MDG celebrates BSC week
    633d MDG celebrates BSC week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman
    Service dog
    Biomedical
    JBLE
    Morale event
    633d MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT