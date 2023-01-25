Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d MDG celebrates BSC week [Image 2 of 6]

    633d MDG celebrates BSC week

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, receives pets from Airmen a part of the 633d Medical Group during Biomedical Science Corps (BSC) Appreciation week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. The BSC is one of the most diverse corps in the Air Force Medical Service, with more than 2,400 officers, 5,800 enlisted members, and 1,000 civilians, covering 13 distinct professions under one banner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d MDG celebrates BSC week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman
    Service dog
    Biomedical
    JBLE
    Morale event
    633d MDG

