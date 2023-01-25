Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, receives pets from Airmen a part of the 633d Medical Group during Biomedical Science Corps (BSC) Appreciation week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. The BSC is one of the most diverse corps in the Air Force Medical Service, with more than 2,400 officers, 5,800 enlisted members, and 1,000 civilians, covering 13 distinct professions under one banner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 08:58
|Photo ID:
|7613315
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-PG418-1043
|Resolution:
|2542x1932
|Size:
|338.19 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 633d MDG celebrates BSC week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
