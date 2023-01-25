633d MDG celebrates BSC week

Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, receives pets from Airmen a part of the 633d Medical Group during Biomedical Science Corps (BSC) Appreciation week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. The BSC is one of the most diverse corps in the Air Force Medical Service, with more than 2,400 officers, 5,800 enlisted members, and 1,000 civilians, covering 13 distinct professions under one banner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

