633d MDG celebrates BSC week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josselyn Gabriela Gonzalez Munoz, 633d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, takes a video of Appa, a great pyrenes service dog, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2023. Appa was visiting the 633d Medical Group to support mental health and Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation week, celebrating the work of service members in the medical field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
