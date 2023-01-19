Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD Hosts NAVSEA Joint Warfare Centers’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance [Image 3 of 3]

    NSWCPD Hosts NAVSEA Joint Warfare Centers’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Gary Ell 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon and Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs present retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General, the Honorable Dr. Clifford L. Stanley with a certificate of appreciation during the Naval Sea Systems Command Joint Warfare Centers’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance hosted by NSWCPD on Jan. 19, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Gary Ell, Ctr/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 08:45
    Photo ID: 7613305
    VIRIN: 230119-O-YX827-031
    Resolution: 4635x3090
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD Hosts NAVSEA Joint Warfare Centers’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance [Image 3 of 3], by Gary Ell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Naval Sea Systems Command
    NAVSEA
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance
    Dr. Clifford L. Stanley

