NSWCPD Hosts NAVSEA Joint Warfare Centers’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon and Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs present retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General, the Honorable Dr. Clifford L. Stanley with a certificate of appreciation during the Naval Sea Systems Command Joint Warfare Centers’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance hosted by NSWCPD on Jan. 19, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Gary Ell, Ctr/Released)

