230201-N-JO162-1047 RED SEA (Feb. 1, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nickolas Chatman, left, poses with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Amalia Mendez during a promotion ceremony aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Red Sea, Feb. 1. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 08:43 Photo ID: 7613301 VIRIN: 230201-N-JO162-1047 Resolution: 4899x3266 Size: 458.35 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun daily operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.