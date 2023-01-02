230201-N-JO162-1047 RED SEA (Feb. 1, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nickolas Chatman, left, poses with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Amalia Mendez during a promotion ceremony aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Red Sea, Feb. 1. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7613301
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-JO162-1047
|Resolution:
|4899x3266
|Size:
|458.35 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Truxtun daily operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
