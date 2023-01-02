230201-N-EL850-1003 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 1, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Gavin Kerr, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, fastens bolts on a tail gear box of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 1, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

