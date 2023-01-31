230131-N-JO162-1022 RED SEA (Jan. 31, 2023) Seaman Tito Pomenta Bastidas stands watch at the helm of guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while on the Red Sea, Jan. 31. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 05:16 Photo ID: 7613106 VIRIN: 230131-N-JO162-1022 Resolution: 5540x3693 Size: 423.27 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.