    USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230131-N-JO162-1003 RED SEA (Jan. 31, 2023) Chief Intelligence Specialist Thomas Lindberg takes a photo of a passing vessel aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while in the Red Sea, Jan. 31. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 05:18
    Location: RED SEA
    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    USS Truxtun
    DDG 103
    C5F

