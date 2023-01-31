Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230131-N-JO162-1001 RED SEA (Jan. 31, 2023) Seaman Baxter Whittemore uses the big eyes aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Red Sea, Jan. 31. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 05:18
    Photo ID: 7613102
    VIRIN: 230131-N-JO162-1001
    Resolution: 5332x3555
    Size: 381.75 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    USS Truxtun
    DDG 103
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    NAVCENT C5F

