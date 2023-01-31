Maj. Orlando Castaneda assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) engages pop-up targets with an M4 carbine in the prone position during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 04:53 Photo ID: 7613098 VIRIN: 230131-A-DO858-0214 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 18.56 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio [Image 11 of 11], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.