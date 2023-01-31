Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio [Image 10 of 11]

    Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Orlando Castaneda assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) engages pop-up targets with an M4 carbine during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

