U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Comptroller Squadron conduct a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2023. PAR sweeps are conducted following an attack to check for any possible hazards within a perimeter surrounding structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7612982
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-PM638-1446
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CPTS and FSS Airmen train for contingency response [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
