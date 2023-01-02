Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CPTS and FSS Airmen train for contingency response [Image 8 of 8]

    51st CPTS and FSS Airmen train for contingency response

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Comptroller Squadron conduct a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2023. PAR sweeps are conducted following an attack to check for any possible hazards within a perimeter surrounding structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 03:27
    Photo ID: 7612982
    VIRIN: 230201-F-PM638-1446
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CPTS and FSS Airmen train for contingency response [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contingency
    CBRN
    Osan
    TCCC
    Training
    PAR

