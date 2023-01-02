U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Comptroller Squadron conduct a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2023. PAR sweeps are conducted following an attack to check for any possible hazards within a perimeter surrounding structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 03:27 Photo ID: 7612982 VIRIN: 230201-F-PM638-1446 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.02 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st CPTS and FSS Airmen train for contingency response [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.