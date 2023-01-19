Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Region Marianas and GovGuam Partner; Host First Cultural Resources Open House

    GUAM

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Jan. 21, 2022) - Cultural and natural resource specialists from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas are ready to welcome members of the public to a Cultural Resources Open House held at the new Government of Guam Cultural Repository at the University of Guam in Mangilao, Jan. 19.

    More than 120 members of the community attended the event, which provided an opportunity for the public to review the status of, and learn more about cultural resources preservation and management in support of the Marine Corps Relocation to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers)

