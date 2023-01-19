ASAN, Guam (Jan. 21, 2022) - Cultural and natural resource specialists from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas are ready to welcome members of the public to a Cultural Resources Open House held at the new Government of Guam Cultural Repository at the University of Guam in Mangilao, Jan. 19.



More than 120 members of the community attended the event, which provided an opportunity for the public to review the status of, and learn more about cultural resources preservation and management in support of the Marine Corps Relocation to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 01:11 Photo ID: 7612898 VIRIN: 230119-N-CM160-0002 Resolution: 2945x2268 Size: 1.38 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Region Marianas and GovGuam Partner; Host First Cultural Resources Open House, by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.