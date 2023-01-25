Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island MUOS

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    230125-N-XK047-1038

    Cpl. William Walker, a radio operator with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), right, and Cpl. Jacob Haskell, an anti-tank missile gunner with 2/4, 13th MEU, observe a Multi-User Objective System (MUOS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 25, 2023 in the South China Sea. An MUOS is a tactical communications system used to connect various 13th MEU command elements necessary for ship to shore missions. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 22:11
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island MUOS, by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    13th MEU
    LHD 8
    MKI
    2/4 Marines

