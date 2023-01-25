Makin Island MUOS

230125-N-XK047-1038



Cpl. William Walker, a radio operator with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), right, and Cpl. Jacob Haskell, an anti-tank missile gunner with 2/4, 13th MEU, observe a Multi-User Objective System (MUOS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 25, 2023 in the South China Sea. An MUOS is a tactical communications system used to connect various 13th MEU command elements necessary for ship to shore missions. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)