Makin Island Maintenance

Cpl. Cesar Parra, an aviation mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs maintenance on an oxygen cart in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2023 in the South China Sea. The 13th MEU team is a key component of the larger U.S. Naval force and a critical enabler to a maritime campaign. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

