    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    230124-N-VS068-1012

    Cpl. Cesar Parra, an aviation mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs maintenance on an oxygen cart in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2023 in the South China Sea. The 13th MEU team is a key component of the larger U.S. Naval force and a critical enabler to a maritime campaign. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 22:11
    VIRIN: 230124-N-VS068-1012
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Maintenance, by PO3 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    13th MEU
    LHD 8
    MKI

