    Makin Island Flight Quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    230124-N-IV962-1006

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ernest Pelicano directs an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 2, 2023 in the South China Sea. The Makin Island ARG/13th MEU serves as America’s forward-postured force, ready to respond to emergencies and threats with flexible, adaptable force packages that are capable of a wide array of missions. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nadia Lund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 7612806
    VIRIN: 230124-N-IV962-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 911.62 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Flight Quarters, by PO2 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Sailor
    13th MEU
    LHD 8
    MKI
    MV-22

