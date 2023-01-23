Makin Island Master at Arms

230123-N-XK047-2038



Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Donna Lamoste updates the armed watch qualifications tracker using the Navy Sentry Forces Security program in the security office aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 23, 2023 in the South China Sea. Maintaining and updating records of armed watch standing qualifications is necessary to ensure personnel remain ready to respond to any crisis, and protect the United States and Allied interests in any threat environment. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

